Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.51 and last traded at $175.13. 4,599,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,988,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $894.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

