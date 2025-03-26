Freeway Token (FWT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $472.54

Freeway Token (FWT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Freeway Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Freeway Token has a total market cap of $329,640.99 and $472.54 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Freeway Token Token Profile

Freeway Token was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,775,222,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freeway Token is freeway.io. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi.

Buying and Selling Freeway Token



