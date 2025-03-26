Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.58 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $27.98 million and $7.58 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 704,112,145 tokens. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

