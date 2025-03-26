Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.68. 58,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,002,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

