Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

