Civic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.58 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $101.71 million and $10.58 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

