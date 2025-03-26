Energi One Day Volume Reaches $202,038.57 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $202,038.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 104,022,155 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

