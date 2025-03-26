Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.