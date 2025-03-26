Tandem Group (LON:TND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.
Tandem Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of LON TND traded down GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.15 ($2.20). 2,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.13. Tandem Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.20 ($2.71).
