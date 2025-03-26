Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 327,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 132,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

