Heroes of Mavia 24-Hour Volume Tops $58.49 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $21.22 million and $58.49 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,553.57 or 0.99885595 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,275.94 or 0.99565203 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 60,694,371 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 0.46672468 USD and is up 75.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $116,842,032.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

