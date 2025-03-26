Binance Staked SOL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $3.97 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $145.27 or 0.00167652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,553.57 or 0.99885595 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,275.94 or 0.99565203 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 7,644,849 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 7,567,480.92507047. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 148.38761525 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,655,969.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

