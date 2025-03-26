MetFi Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $87.19 million and $383,860.04 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetFi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 480,745,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 480,745,398.30678867 with 205,499,167.4127516 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.41319663 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $358,181.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

