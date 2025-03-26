Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 87.5% increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 1.2 %

MBH traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.80 ($1.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.65 ($1.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.50. The company has a market capitalization of £89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Michelmersh Brick will post 10.3053435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.20) to GBX 160 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

