Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Real Estate Investors Stock Up 4.6 %
RLE traded up GBX 1.34 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.64 ($0.40). 2,368,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,825. Real Estate Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66.
Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Real Estate Investors will post 4.3650794 EPS for the current year.
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
