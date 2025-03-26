Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 4.6 %

RLE traded up GBX 1.34 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.64 ($0.40). 2,368,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,825. Real Estate Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Real Estate Investors will post 4.3650794 EPS for the current year.

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £145,000 ($187,726.57). Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

