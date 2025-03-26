Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.62

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 50.0% increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $3.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BOOT remained flat at GBX 207 ($2.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,060. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.17). The company has a market capitalization of £278.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Boot will post 18.2106097 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.65), for a total value of £9,876.90 ($12,787.29). 69.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

