Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NYXH

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 265,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.42. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nyxoah by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.