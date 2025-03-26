iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $577.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $556.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

