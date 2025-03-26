Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.