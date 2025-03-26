Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

