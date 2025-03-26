Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,439 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,076 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.2 %

PFE opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

