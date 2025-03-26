iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,276,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 6,716,177 shares.The stock last traded at $110.40 and had previously closed at $110.39.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.