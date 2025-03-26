iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,276,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 6,716,177 shares.The stock last traded at $110.40 and had previously closed at $110.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

