Core Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Core Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

