Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $318.88 and last traded at $320.53. Approximately 41,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 736,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.53.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

