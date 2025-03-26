Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 13059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.12. The stock has a market cap of C$835.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.