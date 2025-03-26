BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $726.68 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00004157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00004029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,179,873,792 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

