PotCoin Price Down 58.2% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 58.2% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1,386.90 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00107679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00007884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,973,738 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000,000 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

