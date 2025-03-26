Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 347,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

