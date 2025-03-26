292 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

