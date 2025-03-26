Graney & King LLC Purchases Shares of 10,945 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

