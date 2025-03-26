Hardin Capital Partners LLC Sells 365 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEP opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

