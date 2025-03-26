Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $45.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

