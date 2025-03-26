Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

