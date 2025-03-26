Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 719,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 325,140 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $25.06.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 732,516 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,049,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,593 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 63,859 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

