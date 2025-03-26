Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 719,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 325,140 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $25.06.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
