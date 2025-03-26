Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.02, but opened at $36.00. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 2,369,649 shares.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s payout ratio is -8,482.35%.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

