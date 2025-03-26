Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,479,853 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $500.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.76%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.