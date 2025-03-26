Aviso Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,226 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

