TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.59 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $73.62 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00025520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,869,208,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,245,032 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.