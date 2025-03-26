Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Chewy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chewy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 8,574,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,592. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,159.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,655,172 shares of company stock valued at $310,353,221. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

