Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Tops $141.54 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $141.54 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,013.56 or 0.02320260 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00025520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00007866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,697,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.