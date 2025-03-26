F&M Bancorp (FMOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 31st

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.3% increase from F&M Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
F&M Bancorp Stock Performance
F&M Bancorp stock remained flat at $65.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. F&M Bancorp has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.
F&M Bancorp Company Profile
