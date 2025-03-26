F&M Bancorp (FMOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 31st

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.3% increase from F&M Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

F&M Bancorp Stock Performance

F&M Bancorp stock remained flat at $65.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. F&M Bancorp has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.

Get F&M Bancorp alerts:

F&M Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent state-chartered bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.