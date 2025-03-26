Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,071 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.78. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,405 shares of company stock worth $9,886,656. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

