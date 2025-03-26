RTC Group (LON:RTC) Issues Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.01 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 23.73%.
RTC Group Price Performance
Shares of RTC Group stock traded down GBX 2.33 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.67 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. RTC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.67).
