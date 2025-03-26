RTC Group (LON:RTC) Issues Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.01 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

RTC Group Price Performance

Shares of RTC Group stock traded down GBX 2.33 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.67 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. RTC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.67).

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

