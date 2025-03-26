Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

