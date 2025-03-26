Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 20.6% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.73). 7,646,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 2,048,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.63. The stock has a market cap of £252.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

