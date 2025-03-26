Monero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.22 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $70.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $223.77 or 0.00258570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,545.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00107620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.00381581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00020941 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.