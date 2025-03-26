io.net Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges (IO)

io.net (IO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One io.net token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges. io.net has a total market capitalization of $132.67 million and $29.09 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, io.net has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,452,479 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 147,452,479.82 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.91079434 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $32,654,758.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

