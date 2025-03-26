Aviso Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $403.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

