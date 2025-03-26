Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

