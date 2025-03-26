The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $183.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.